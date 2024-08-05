back to top
    Wanted decision on Art 370 to happen with concurrence of people rather than imposition PM Modi

    New Delhi, Aug 5: “There was complete clarity in my mind that taking the public in  and into confidence was absolutely essential for the execution of the decision,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi says about his government's decision to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

    The prime minister's remarks come in the foreword of a new book titled “370: Undoing the Unjust, A New Future for J&K”.
    “We wanted the decision, whenever it would be taken, to happen with concurrence of the people rather than imposition,” he writes in the book, researched and written by non-profit organisation BlueKraft Digital Foundation and published under the Penguin Enterprise imprint.

    The book mentions in detail how Modi managed to achieve the goal that he set out for himself.

    The publishers said the book, which is scheduled to release this month, “chronicles, what is inarguably the greatest constitutional feat in 's history and tells the inside story of how Prime Minister Modi managed the seemingly impossible”.
    It “delves into multiple blunders at the time of independence that culminated into the unjust regimen of Article 370. It discusses the social, political and economic ramifications of Article 370 since its inception in 1949”, a statement by Penguin said on Monday, which marks five years of revocation of Article 370.

    “It sheds light on the historical reluctance to challenge this provision and the eventual paradigm shift brought about by its abrogation in 2019. Through careful examination, it discusses how the government resolved legal complexities and safeguarded against security threats to successfully execute the historic decision,” the statement said.

    Replete with anecdotes, the book recounts the events leading to the abrogation and also chronicles the region's history — from the ancient to contemporary times.
    The publishers claimed this is the “first book of its kind on the Modi government where the actual decision-making process has been documented through interactions with top decision makers including Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.

    In advance praise for the book, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, “An eminently readable account of a crucial decision that has promoted integration while transforming the development and security landscape of  Jammu & Kashmir. It brings out how the political calculations and personal proclivities of an earlier era were finally countered by national sentiment.” (Agencies)

    CERT-In Urges Apple Product Users to Update Devices Urgently over Security Flaws
    Govt bracing to ‘gag’ media through broadcast services bill, says Priyanka
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

