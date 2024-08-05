back to top
    CERT-In Urges Apple Product Users to Update Devices Urgently over Security Flaws

    Apple Users Urged to Update Devices Immediately

    CERT-In, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team, has issued an urgent advisory notifying iPhone, iPad and Mac users of serious security vulnerabilities that could enable hackers to access sensitive data and infiltrate devices. According to the high severity warning, software flaws exist in older versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS and Safari that have not received the latest security patches from Apple.

    Affected devices include iPhones and iPads running iOS and iPadOS versions prior to 17.6 and 16.7.9 respectively. Mac users need to ensure they are on macOS Sonoma 14.6 or later, macOS Ventura 13.6.8 or later and macOS Monterey 12.7.6 or later. Apple Watch and Apple TV owners should also update to watchOS 10.6 and tvOS 17.6 to close security loopholes.

    Due to the critical nature of the vulnerabilities, users of outdated software risk facing issues ranging from information leaks and service disruptions to arbitrary code execution and cross-site scripting attacks that can compromise data and device security. CERT-In has therefore classified this as a high severity situation requiring swift action.

    The good news is that Apple has already addressed these vulnerabilities in the latest firmware updates. Those currently running the newest software versions do not need to take any action. However, it is strongly recommended that other iPhone, iPad and Mac users immediately check for and install pending updates to patch their systems against potential hacker exploitation.

    Apple has also been privately notifying prominent individuals across more than 150 countries, including some in , about “mercenary spyware” targeting them individually. Compromised devices can engage lockdown modes to prevent cyberattacks until secured.

    BJP’s policy on J&K, Ladakh neither respects ‘Kashmiriyat’ nor upholds Jamhuriyat’: Kharge
    Wanted decision on Art 370 to happen with concurrence of people rather than imposition PM Modi
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

