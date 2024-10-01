back to top
Search
    Jammu KashmirWangchuk's detention shows govt's utter disregard for democratic freedom: CPI (M)'s Tarigami
    Jammu KashmirKashmirLadakh

    Wangchuk’s detention shows govt’s utter disregard for democratic freedom: CPI (M)’s Tarigami

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Oct 1: CPI (M) leader M Y Tarigami Tuesday condemned the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and several other Ladakhis, saying it reflects the government's “utter disregard” for democratic freedom.
    “Condemning, in no uncertain terms, the detention of prominent climate activist Sonam Wangchuk along with his supporters at Singhu border. Scuttling the peaceful Delhi Chalo Padyatra of Wangchuk reflects the government's utter disregard for democratic freedom,” Mufti said in a post on X.
    Wangchuk and around 120 others on a march to Delhi demanding Sixth Schedule status for were detained at the Singhu border on Monday night.
    Wangchuk is leading the march, ‘Delhi Chalo Padyatra', which began from a month ago.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    J&K Polls Phase III: 40 assembly constituencies records 65.48 polling till 5:00 pm
    Next article
    J&K assembly election : Turnout likely to surpass Lok Sabha poll figures
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    BIG BREAKING: Iran launches direct attack on Israel.

    Northlines Northlines -
    Missiles were fired from Iran directly into Israel, marking...

    J&K Polls Conclude with 65.58% Turnout, Counting Commences Oct 8

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, Oct 1: The third and final phase...

    No repoll recorded in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls: Election Commission

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Oct 1: The Election Commission said no...

    GST collection: September revenue growth slows down to Rs 1.73 lakh crore, shows govt data

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Oct 1: Goods and services tax (GST)...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BIG BREAKING: Iran launches direct attack on Israel.

    J&K Polls Conclude with 65.58% Turnout, Counting Commences Oct 8

    No repoll recorded in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls: Election Commission