Wangchuk’s detention shows govt’s utter disregard for democratic freedom: CPI (M)’s Tarigami

JAMMU, Oct 1: CPI (M) leader M Y Tarigami Tuesday condemned the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and several other Ladakhis, saying it reflects the government's “utter disregard” for democratic freedom.

“Condemning, in no uncertain terms, the detention of prominent climate activist Sonam Wangchuk along with his supporters at Singhu border. Scuttling the peaceful Delhi Chalo Padyatra of Wangchuk reflects the government's utter disregard for democratic freedom,” Mufti said in a post on X.

Wangchuk and around 120 others on a march to Delhi demanding Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh were detained at the Singhu border on Monday night.

Wangchuk is leading the march, ‘Delhi Chalo Padyatra', which began from Leh a month ago.