J&K assembly election : Turnout likely to surpass Lok Sabha poll figures

    New Delhi, Oct 1: The third and final phase of Assembly polls in and on Tuesday saw a turnout of 65.48 per cent till 5 pm, which is likely to surpass the poll turnout in the corresponding seven districts, according to latest data available.

    In the recently-held parliamentary polls, the turnout in these districts was recorded at 66.78 per cent.
    The voter turnout in Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the ongoing Assembly polls in the Union Territory was also higher than in the .
    While seven districts in Phase 1 recorded 61.38 per cent turnout in these assembly elections, it was 60 per cent in the general elections.
    Similarly, six districts that went to polls in Phase 2 of the Assembly polls recorded 57.31 per cent polling as compared to 52.17 per cent turnout in the Lok Sabha polls, according to available data.

    Assembly elections are being held in Jammu and Kashmir after a decade and are the first since provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution were abrogated and the erstwhile state divided into two Union Territories in 2019.
    Following a delimitation exercise, the number of assembly seats has gone up from 83 to 90, excluding those allocated to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
    Last December, the Supreme Court directed the poll panel to hold assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir by September 30.

