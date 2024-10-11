back to top
Search
    IndiaWangchuk, supporters continue fast on Day 5, pay tribute to Ratan Tata
    IndiaToday's Stories

    Wangchuk, supporters continue fast on Day 5, pay tribute to Ratan Tata

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Oct 10: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on an indefinite hunger strike along with his supporters at Delhi's  Ladakh Bhawan, paid tributes to Ratan Tata on Thursday.

    The hunger strike entered its fifth day on Thursday.

    In a post on X, Wangchuk paid homage to Tata, who died on Wednesday night at the age of 86, and said Tata Sons, owned by the Tata Trust, redistributes its wealth through social work.

    “I want to pay my respects and homage to Ratan Tataji, who headed the Tata Sons. I've always admired them for their work for social welfare,” Wangchuk said, adding that 66 per cent of Tata Sons is owned by Tata Trusts, which redistributes this wealth through its activities in , health and rural development.

    “Very few companies in the world do this, where impact is above the income of the company,” he said.

    Wangchuk talked about the ESG (environmental, social and governance) index and said corporations are ranked not just according to their size or income, but also by their impact on the society and environment and their own governance.

    “So next time you engage with a corporate or buy their products, don't just look at the price, but also look at their ESG ranking and their background and that will do a lot of good to our nation because like governments, companies can do a lot of good or a lot of bad, especially to the fragile ecology of Himalayas,” he said.

    Wangchuk, along with his supporters, marched to Delhi from demanding Ladakh's inclusion in the sixth schedule of the Constitution.

    They were detained at the capital's Singhu border on September 30 by the Delhi Police and released on the night of October 2.

    The group is demanding a meeting with top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    The sixth schedule of the Constitution includes provisions for the administration of tribal areas in the northeastern states of Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram.

    It establishes autonomous councils that have legislative, judicial, executive and financial powers to independently govern these areas.

    The protesters are also demanding statehood, a public service commission for Ladakh and separate seats for Leh and districts.

    The march to Delhi was organised by the Leh Apex Body, which along with the Kargil Democratic Alliance, has been spearheading the agitation.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    LG Sinha chairs 35th University Council Meeting of SKUAST Kashmir
    Next article
    Govt relieves three IPS Officers
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Govt relieves three IPS Officers

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu Tawi, Oct 10: The  Jammu and Kashmir Government...

    LG Sinha chairs 35th University Council Meeting of SKUAST Kashmir

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Oct 10: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired the...

    GoC reviews operational preparedness

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Oct 10: A senior Army officer on Thursday...

    JK SVEEP tops Bimonthly Social Media Index in Assembly Polls

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Oct 10:  Jammu & Kashmir has emerged as...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Govt relieves three IPS Officers

    LG Sinha chairs 35th University Council Meeting of SKUAST Kashmir

    GoC reviews operational preparedness