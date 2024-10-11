back to top
    LG Sinha chairs 35th University Council Meeting of SKUAST Kashmir

    SRINAGAR, Oct 10: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired the 35th University Council Meeting of SKUAST , at Raj Bhawan today.

    The University Council discussed important policy matters and gave in-principle approvals to various agenda points for overall development and administrative functioning of the University.

    The Lt Governor emphasised the need to have university's own Seed Centre for distribution of the quality seed to farmers. He also advised the University to strengthen outreach programmes so that new innovations and technologies could reach to the farmers. Dr. Nazir A. Ganai, Vice Chancellor, SKUAST Kashmir presented various Agenda items before the Council for approval and ratification.

    The meeting was attended by Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor; Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Shailendra Kumar, Principal Secretary, Production Department; Santosh D Vaidya, Principal Secretary, Department; Dr Ashok Dalwai, former CEO NRAA; Prof. RC Agrawal, DDG, ICAR; Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Dr. Nazir A. Ganai, Vice Chancellor, SKUAST Kashmir; Dr. BN Tripathi, Vice Chancellor, SKUAST  ; Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Secretary, Planning, Dr. T. H. Masoodi, Registrar, SKUAST-Kashmir and other senior officers, in person and through virtual mode.

