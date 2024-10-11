back to top
    Govt relieves three IPS Officers

    Tawi, Oct 10: The  Jammu and Government on Thursday relieved three Police Service (IPS) officers with immediate effect in order to allow them to take up their new assignments.

    The three IPS officers include Mahender Nath Tiwari (:2004), IGP, Armed, Jammu; Altaf Ahmed Khan (AGMUT:2010), DIG IR, Kashmir; and Shivam Siddharth (AGMUT:2020), SP north, Jammu.

    “In pursuance to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India's order under reference no. 15.41/05/2023-UTS.I dated 12.09.2024, the following IPS officers, are hereby relieved from the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, with effect from 10.10.2024 (AN), to take up their new assignments.”

     

     

