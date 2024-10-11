Govt relieves three IPS Officers

Jammu Tawi, Oct 10: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Thursday relieved three India Police Service (IPS) officers with immediate effect in order to allow them to take up their new assignments.

The three IPS officers include Mahender Nath Tiwari (AGMUT:2004), IGP, Armed, Jammu; Altaf Ahmed Khan (AGMUT:2010), DIG IR, Kashmir; and Shivam Siddharth (AGMUT:2020), SP north, Jammu.

“In pursuance to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India's order under reference no. 15.41/05/2023-UTS.I dated 12.09.2024, the following IPS officers, are hereby relieved from the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, with effect from 10.10.2024 (AN), to take up their new assignments.”