back to top
Search
    Latest NewsWangchuk stays put at Ladakh Bhawan protesters say denied permission to shift...
    Latest NewsLead News

    Wangchuk stays put at Ladakh Bhawan protesters say denied permission to shift to Jantar Mantar

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Oct 7: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on an indefinite fast to demand the inclusion of in the Sixth Schedule, stayed put at the Ladakh Bhawan here on Monday with protesters claiming that they were denied permission to move to Jantar Mantar.

    Wangchuk and his supporters marched to Delhi from to press their demand and were detained at the capital's Singhu border on September 30. The ‘Delhi Chalo Padyatra' is being spearheaded by the Leh Apex Body (LAB).
    The protesters were released by Delhi Police on the night of October 2. On Sunday, Wangchuk stepped out of the Ladakh Bhawan around 4 pm and announced that he was going to sit on a fast.
    An LAB member told PTI on Monday that the authorities are yet to allow the protesters to move to an alternate site to continue their stir, so the fast will continue at the Ladakh Bhawan.
    In a brief interaction with the media on Sunday before starting his fast, Wangchuk said he and his supporters were forced to protest at the Ladakh Bhawan after they failed to find a venue for their stir.
    The Ramon Magsaysay awardee said the protesters broke their fast that was started in detention after visiting Rajghat as they were assured of a meeting with the top leadership — President, Prime Minister, or Home Minister — but they had not yet been given an appointment, forcing them to sit on fast again.
    Besides the inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, the protesters are demanding a public service commission for Ladakh and separate seats for Leh and districts.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    J&K Assembly Polls 2024 | Stage set for counting of votes for 90 assembly seats tomorrow
    Next article
    Day ahead of Haryana, J&K results, Congress chief confident of victory
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    “Will form govt with support of Independent”: Ravinder Raina

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Oct 7: Ahead of the counting day on...

    Rusted anti-tank mine, Mortar shell defused in J&K’s Samba

    Northlines Northlines -
    Samba/Jammu, Oct 7: A rusted anti-tank mine and an...

    Day ahead of Haryana, J&K results, Congress chief confident of victory

    Northlines Northlines -
    Bengaluru, Oct 7: All India Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge...

    J&K Assembly Polls 2024 | Stage set for counting of votes for 90 assembly seats tomorrow

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Oct 7: The stage is set for counting...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Karan Johar slams ‘gore misinterpretation’ of Vasan Bala’s comments on ‘Jigra’...

    “Will form govt with support of Independent”: Ravinder Raina

    Rusted anti-tank mine, Mortar shell defused in J&K’s Samba