back to top
Search
    IndiaDay ahead of Haryana, J&K results, Congress chief confident of victory
    IndiaJK Assembly ElectionsLatest News

    Day ahead of Haryana, J&K results, Congress chief confident of victory

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Bengaluru, Oct 7: All Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday expressed confidence about his party coming to power in , and the party along with its alliance partner National Conference forming the Government in  Jammu and .

    The results of both the assembly elections will be announced on October 8. “Earlier too we had said that in Haryana and Jammu Kashmir, the Congress Government will be formed.
    In Jammu and Kashmir, Congress and NC (National Conference) alliance will form the Government, and in Haryana Congress Government will be formed,” Kharge told reporters here.
    Several exit polls have predicted a clear majority for the Congress in Haryana and gave an edge to its alliance with the National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir, with the regional partner emerging as the single largest party.
    Haryana had gone to single phase polls on October 5, while Jammu and Kashmir voted in three phases on September 18, 25 and October 1. Elections were held in Jammu and Kashmir after a gap of 10 years and the bifurcation of the state into two union territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and — in 2019. Responding to a question on the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi demanding caste census at the national level, Kharge said, “We had said it during Parliament election too, after taking views from all states, further action has to be taken.”
    Asked whether the much-awaited Socio Economic and Education Survey report, also known as the “caste census” will be implemented in Karnataka, he replied, “Ask the state leaders about it.”
    Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara had on Sunday said the Government has decided to place the caste census report before the Cabinet, where it will be discussed, and further action will be decided. Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes under its then Chairman K Jayaprakash Hegde on February 29, had submitted the report to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
    The report was submitted amid objections by certain sections of society and also within the ruling Congress. Karnataka's two dominant communities — Vokkaliags and Lingayats — have expressed reservations about the survey, calling it “unscientific”, and have demanded that it be rejected and a fresh survey be conducted. (Agencies)

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Wangchuk stays put at Ladakh Bhawan protesters say denied permission to shift to Jantar Mantar
    Next article
    Rusted anti-tank mine, Mortar shell defused in J&K’s Samba
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    “Will form govt with support of Independent”: Ravinder Raina

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Oct 7: Ahead of the counting day on...

    Rusted anti-tank mine, Mortar shell defused in J&K’s Samba

    Northlines Northlines -
    Samba/Jammu, Oct 7: A rusted anti-tank mine and an...

    Wangchuk stays put at Ladakh Bhawan protesters say denied permission to shift to Jantar Mantar

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Oct 7: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who...

    J&K Assembly Polls 2024 | Stage set for counting of votes for 90 assembly seats tomorrow

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Oct 7: The stage is set for counting...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Karan Johar slams ‘gore misinterpretation’ of Vasan Bala’s comments on ‘Jigra’...

    “Will form govt with support of Independent”: Ravinder Raina

    Rusted anti-tank mine, Mortar shell defused in J&K’s Samba