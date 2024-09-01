back to top
Search
    LadakhWangchuk leads Delhi Chalo Padyatra in support of Ladakh's demands
    LadakhLatest NewsLead News

    Wangchuk leads Delhi Chalo Padyatra in support of Ladakh’s demands

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Renowned reformer Sonam Wangchuk has kickstarted a four-day long peaceful march from 's district in support of the region's long-standing demands. Titled ‘Delhi Chalo padyatra', the walk aims to underscore key agenda points that Ladakh has been seeking from the centre for quite some time now.

    According to sources close to the march, the four points highlighted include job reservations for locals, constitutional safeguards to protect land and culture, relaxation in domicile rules and most importantly, the implementation of the sixth schedule for Ladakh – which would provide greater autonomy to the region.

    Wangchuk, who is leading over 50 locals and supporters in the multi-day march, hopes to peacefully reiterate these critical issues directly with lawmakers in Delhi. Hailing from Ladakh himself, the educationist turned social activist has been championing the cause of the region's holistic development for many years.

    The padyatra, if successful, could prove to be an important step in bringing more focus and action on Ladakh's long-standing demands. Starting from Leh, the peaceful march will cover over 250 km in phases before culminating in the capital next week. With no further disturbances reported so far, the focus remains on furthering Ladakh's concerns through non-violent and democratic means.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    “Congress, Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti Exploited People Of J&K”: Giriraj Singh
    Next article
    Will dialogue with Pakistan end terrorism in valley: J&K BJP Prez asks NC
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Must make all efforts to change ‘culture of adjournments’ in courts: President Murmu

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, Sept 1:  President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday...

    GST collections in August rise 10% year-on-year at Rs 1.74 lakh crore

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Sept 1: Goods and Services Tax (GST)...

    Will dialogue with Pakistan end terrorism in valley: J&K BJP Prez asks NC

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Sept 1: Slamming National Conference for advocating dialogue...

    “Congress, Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti Exploited People Of J&K”: Giriraj Singh

    Northlines Northlines -
    Begusarai (Bihar), Sep 1: Union Minister Giriraj Singh on...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Must make all efforts to change ‘culture of adjournments’ in courts:...

    GST collections in August rise 10% year-on-year at Rs 1.74 lakh...

    Will dialogue with Pakistan end terrorism in valley: J&K BJP Prez...