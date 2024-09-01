back to top
    India“Congress, Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti Exploited People Of J&K”: Giriraj Singh
    IndiaLatest NewsLead News

    “Congress, Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti Exploited People Of J&K”: Giriraj Singh

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Begusarai (Bihar), Sep 1: Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Sunday attacked Congress, the Conference, and the Peoples Democratic Party for exploiting the people of   and .

    “The Prime Minister said that he will conduct the elections. So, he is doing that. The announcement of the elections has been done democratically…The nepotist parties and leaders like Congress, Farooq Abdullah, and Mehbooba Mufti have exploited the people of J-K,” Giriraj Singh told reporters on Sunday.
    “PM Narendra Modi established democracy by conducting elections of panchayats, and now Vidhan Sabha elections are going to be held,” he added.

    Polling in Jammu and Kashmir will be conducted in three phases on September 18, 25, and October 1, as announced by the Election Commission of . The votes will be counted on October 8. (Agencies)

