VP Dhankhar to visit Jammu on Jan 4

Jammu Tawi, Jan 3: Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar to visit Jammu and Kathua districts of Union Territory on Thursday.

Official spokesman here on Wednesday said that Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar will be on a one-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir on January 4.

“He will be the Chief Guest at the 8th Convocation of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology in Jammu,” said the spokesman.

He further added that the Vice President will also be the Chief Guest at the inauguration of Biotech Startup Expo at Kathua district later in the day.