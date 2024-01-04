Traditional Nagar Kirtan procession taken out in Jammu

Jammu Tawi, Jan 03: Thousands of devotees today took out a grand Nagar-Kirtan in Jammu city ahead of 357th Parkash Utsav (Birthday) of Tenth Guru of Sikhs Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, People across the social fabric lead by the Sikh Sangat participated in “Nagar Kirtan.”

The procession began from Gurudwara Yadgaar Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji (erstwhile Gurudwara Bibi Chand Kaur), Chand Nagar. Devotees and participants were heard reciting religious hymns, prayers, exhibiting uniqueness of Sikh culture.

The tradition of taking out ‘Nagar Kirtan' to celebrate the birth anniversary of the tenth Sikh Guru started several years ago and since then it is going on without any break.

After passing through major civil line area of Jammu, it culminated at Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Guru Nanak Nagar Jammu.

A ‘palki sahib' beautifully decked with flowers was leading the procession in which Sri Guru Granth Sahib (the holy scripture of Sikhs) was carried on a beautifully decorated vehicle along with ‘Nishaan Sahibs'.

The ‘Panj Pyaras' (five beloved ones) in their traditional attire were the cynosure of attraction all along the procession.

The other major attraction of the procession was the display of Gatka, a Sikh martial art, and other breathtaking sword exercises all along the procession. The District Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee, Jammu, which had organised the Nagar Kirtan, managed the procession well and various stalls of food and refreshments were also arranged by different business and social organizations enroute. The procession culminated at Gurudwara Singh Sabha, Nanak Nagar.