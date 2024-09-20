Voters view Kamala Harris more favourably: Poll

Washington, Sep 20: Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris is now seen more positively than negatively, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.



Former President Donald Trump's favourability ratings remained steady, although the poll was conducted prior to the apparent assassination attempt of the Republican nominee on his golf course in Florida on Sunday.

According to the survey, about half of voters have a somewhat or very positive view of Harris, and 44% have a somewhat or very negative view. That's a small shift since late July, just after Biden dropped out of the race, when views of Harris were slightly more unfavourable than favourable. Six in 10 voters, meanwhile, have a somewhat or very unfavourable view of Trump, while about 4 in 10 have a somewhat or very favourable view of him.

The survey also found that relatively small shares of voters — around one-third — say the phrase “would change the country for the better” describes Trump or Harris extremely or very well, suggesting that voters retain some gloom about their options in the race.