back to top
Search
    BusinessIndian Edtech Giant Attains $2.8 Billion Valuation Despite Tough Funding Times
    BusinessStartup News

    Indian Edtech Giant Attains $2.8 Billion Valuation Despite Tough Funding Times

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    While the edtech sector in has faced difficulties in recent years, one leader in the space continues to thrive. Physics Wallah, a popular online learning platform, has secured $210 million in new funding. This Series B round valued the startup at an impressive $2.8 billion.

    Founded in 2016 as a free YouTube channel by teacher Alakh Pandey, Physics Wallah now serves over 46 million students across India. It offers live and recorded video lessons covering a wide range of school subjects and entrance exams. What began as a grassroots effort to make quality accessible has grown into a full-fledged edtech company.

    Physics Wallah's affordable pricing starting at just $50 per year has helped fuel its tremendous growth. More than 5.5 million students are now paying subscribers of the platform. It reported revenue of $96 million for 2023 and growth of 2.5 times the year prior. With a focus on important exams in fields like engineering, medicine and government work, Physics Wallah dominates the Indian edtech market in certain areas.

    While concerns emerged regarding oversaturation and profitability in the sector following issues at major players like Unacademy and BYJU'S, Physics Wallah has thrived. Investors see opportunities in the company's emphasis on affordability and omnichannel approach combining online and offline offerings. With the new capital, Physics Wallah intends to further build out its course catalog and potentially pursue acquisitions.

    It seems this Indian edtech leader has successfully differentiated itself amid a challenging funding landscape. By developing local language content and maintaining competitive pricing, Physics Wallah continues advancing access to quality education nationwide. Its story shows how passion and solving real user problems can translate into meaningful impact and sustained success.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Voters view Kamala Harris more favourably: Poll
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    AI Startup Fal.ai Secures $23M to Fuel Development of Media-Generating Models

    Northlines Northlines -
    A burgeoning startup focused on AI-generated media has raised...

    Generative AI startup Runway inks deal with a major Hollywood studio

    Northlines Northlines -
    In a pioneering move for the AI industry, the...

    Cohere Founder’s Indie Band Good Kid gains popularity rivaling his AI startup

    Northlines Northlines -
    Nick Frosst, co-founder of the Canadian AI company Cohere,...

    Passenger vehicle sales dip 2% in August as OEMs cut dispatches

    Northlines Northlines -
    NL Corresspondent Domestic passenger vehicle wholesales declined by about 2...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Voters view Kamala Harris more favourably: Poll

    SC seeks info from centre on non-appointment of judges despite collegium’s...

    Supreme Court’s YouTube Channel Hacked, Replaced With Ripple Cryptocurrency Content