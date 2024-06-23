Voters to Experience Festive Vibes at Select Polling Booths in Amritsar

As Punjab gears up for the highly anticipated assembly elections scheduled on June 1st, elaborate arrangements are underway across Amritsar district to facilitate a smooth democratic process. A total of 2,134 polling booths have been established to accommodate voters from all constituencies. Given the scorching summer weather, special measures are being taken to encourage voter participation and make the polling experience more enjoyable.

Two polling booths will stand out with their vibrant pink and green color schemes, aiming to lift voters' spirits. However, the most exciting booth is a “festival model” one located at Bhavans Public School. Voters here will be greeted with energizing drumbeats upon entry. An assortment of refreshing drinks and snacks like lassi, tea and golgappas will be served to quench thirsts and appetites. For those with children in tow, an indoor play area and day care have been set up. Cultural programs and exhibits by local artisans are also planned to make the experience truly memorable.

The district administration spares no effort in fulfilling its commitment to uphold democratic values and ensure maximum citizen participation in the most pivotal of civic duties. Such novel initiatives are also expected to boost voter turnout percentages from the region. All eligible citizens of Amritsar are urged to head to their designated polling stations and make their democratic voices heard on June 1st.