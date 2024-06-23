30+ Gram Protein Plant-Based Breakfast Ideas Without Meat or Eggs

Did you know you can easily meet your daily protein needs at breakfast without relying on meat, fish, eggs or protein powder? As plant-based options continue to grow in popularity, more people are looking for creative breakfast recipes that deliver on protein. Here are some tasty plant-rich breakfast meals and snacks that each pack over 30 grams of protein.

First up is oats made interesting. Whip up a bowl of steel-cut oats topped with nut butter, beans, seeds and dried fruit. Just 1/2 cup of cooked oats accompanied with 2 tablespoons of almond butter, 1/4 cup of edamame, 1 tablespoon chia or hemp seeds and a few dried cranberries supplies over 30 grams of protein. For those with nut allergies, sunflower seed butter provides similar protein and ensures a satisfying start to the day.

Greek yogurt is another go-to for a high-protein breakfast sans meat or eggs. Opt for whole fat Greek yogurt and pair with 1/4 cup of pumpkin seeds, 1/4 cup of granola or muesli and 1/2 banana. The combo of dairy, seeds and fruit breaks the 30 gram mark with ease.

Giving chickpeas a starring role at breakfast is another easy protein hack. Mash up a can of chickpeas with tahini, olive oil and lemon juice to make a homemade hummus. Spread over whole grain toast and top with sliced avocado or spinach leaves for 32 grams of plant-powered protein.

For a on-the-go breakfast, pack a container blending beans, brown rice, seeds, herbs and veggies. Microwave it up when hunger strikes for a hot and hearty breakfast bowl offering sustained energy from start to finish.

By thinking beyond the usual suspects, it's straightforward to achieve one's daily protein recommendation at the beginning of the day from foods that grow rather than those that moo. With a little creativity, breakfast can fuel both body and mind.