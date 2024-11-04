Volcanic eruption on Indonesian island of Flores kills 10, destroys homes

A deadly volcanic eruption in eastern Indonesia has killed at least 10 people and forced thousands to evacuate. Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki, located on Flores Island, erupted multiple times overnight on November 4th, spewing hot ash and rocks over nearby villages.

Eyewitnesses described the terrifying scene as the ground shook and flames shot from the crater. One local said his home caught fire and was destroyed along with his business. Video footage from the area shows entire neighborhoods covered in thick ash with some structures still smoldering.

Indonesia's disaster agency confirmed that over 10,000 people have been impacted by the eruptions so far. Rescue efforts are still ongoing to account for all residents in the danger zone. The agency has raised the alert level for the volcano to the highest status and advised residents not to return to the evacuation area for now.

Volcanic ash has blanketed crops and contaminated water sources. Authorities are providing shelter, food, masks and other aid to those displaced. No casualties have been reported yet from respiratory issues due to the ash. The nearby airport was closed as a precaution but has since reopened with operations.

Experts note this is the largest eruption at Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki since January of this year, which also forced thousands to flee. As an archipelago situated on the Pacific Ring of Fire, volcanic eruptions are common in Indonesia. In the past year several other eruptions have occurred across the country, resulting in loss of life and property. Mount Marapi saw its most significant eruption in decades last December. Emergency plans are now in place for future events.