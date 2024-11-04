Remembering Legendary Indian Fashion Icon Rohit Bal

India lost one of its greatest fashion visionaries as renowned designer Rohit Bal breathed his last on November 1st. Fondly known as the ‘Master of Fabric and Fantasy', Bal was a pioneer who put Indian couture on the global map with his exquisite designs rooted in the rich traditions of Kashmir.

Born in Kashmir, Bal drew constant inspiration from its natural beauty and unique crafts throughout his illustrious career. Lotus motifs, intricate zari work and embellishments in classic colours like ivory and black became his hallmarks. Some of his most iconic shows transported viewers to the valleys of Kashmir through the costumes and background. Even international celebrities fell in love with his sartorial interpretations of Kashmiri traditions.

After studying fashion in Delhi, Bal launched his eponymous label in 1990. Over 3 decades, he revolutionized the wedding and festival wear segment with his contemporary yet regal silhouettes. Bal added modern twists to heritage silks like mulmul, angrakha and sharara while staying true to traditional cuts. Collaborations with top stars ensured his creations reached a wider audience.

Till the very end, Balpushed creative boundaries and brought craftscommunities recognition through his work. His final grand show two weeks ago paid an emotional tribute to Kashmir. Though visibly unwell, Bal energized audiences with his passion for design. The industry mourns the loss of a stalwart who put India on the global style map and inspired many future generations of designers. Bal leaves behind an unmatched legacy and some of the most beautiful collections the world of fashion has seen. His memory and influence will live through the art he leaves behind.