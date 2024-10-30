Virat Kohli set to reclaim RCB captaincy after franchise’s talks with Shubman Gill break down

In a major development for the upcoming Indian Premier League season, former captain Virat Kohli is reportedly set to reassume the leadership role at Royal Challengers Bangalore. Kohli had relinquished the captaincy after nine seasons at the helm for RCB following the conclusion of IPL 2021. However, talks between RCB and young Indian batting star Shubman Gill regarding taking over the position are believed to have fallen through, paving the way for Kohli's return.

The legendary Indian batsman led RCB passionately for nearly a decade but decided it was time for fresh leadership. Nonetheless, he remained committed to the franchise as a player. South African Faf du Plessis took charge for the past two seasons but it appears the team is keen to reinstate Kohli's leadership ahead of the upcoming player auction. According to reliable sources, Gill was seen as a potential long-term captain but the negotiations did not culminate in an agreement.

This leaves the door open for Kohli, still one of the premier batsmen in the world, to fill the role once more. When stepping aside last time, he had expressed his desire to continue serving RCB and thanked the loyal fans for their unending support. Although the team has yet to win an elusive IPL title under his command, Kohli's leadership is admired for motivating high performances. His return would be warmly welcomed by the legions of RCB supporters. The player retention announcements from franchises are anticipated soon, with Kohli poised to recapture the captaincy band and inspire his boys in RCB colors again.