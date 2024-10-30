Check Afcons Infrastructure IPO Allotment Status Online Today – Here is How

The much awaited listing of Afcons Infrastructure is set to take place this week, with the IPO allotment expected to be finalized today. Investors who participated in the mainboard issue can check their allotment status online through a simple process.

The Rs. 6,205 crore Afcons Infrastructure IPO had opened for subscription from October 25 to 29 and saw strong interest from all investor categories. The issue was oversubscribed 2.63 times overall, with the retail quota booked at 94%.

Afcons Infrastructure is a leading infrastructure construction company with over five decades of experience in civil construction and infra works. The funds raised will be used to support business growth, working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

How to Check Afcons Infrastructure IPO Allotment Status online:

Investors can check their allotment status on the registrar's website Link Intime India or via the BSE and NSE portals:

Visit www.linkintime.co.in and select the ‘IPO Status' tab

Select Afcons Infrastructure from the dropdown

Enter your application number or PAN/DP Client ID

Check allotment status for number of shares allotted

Alternatively, check on the BSE website https://www.bseindia.com or NSE https://www.nseindia.com by providing similar details.

The much awaited listing of Afcons Infrastructure will take place on November 4th, 2023 on both NSE and BSE. Refunds to unsuccessful bidders and share transfers to Demat accounts will take place on October 31st.

This well received IPO highlights the potential in infrastructure plays as the sector continues its post pandemic recovery. Savvy investors would do well to monitor Afcons Infrastructure's market performance going forward.