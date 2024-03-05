Search
Subscribe
BusinessVirat Kohli, Anushka Sharma-backed Go Digit gets Sebi nod to launch IPO
BusinessLatest NewsLead News

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma-backed Go Digit gets Sebi nod to launch IPO

By: Northlines

Date:

Mar 5: Market regulator Sebi approved initial public offering (IPO) of Go Digit, which is backed by cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma. Go Digit's IPO hit many hurdles over compliance issues resulting in a delayed approval for the public offer.

Sebi returned the draft offer document two times as it raised concerns over share issuance, it was reported. The company had refiled its IPO papers with Sebi in March last year. These have now been approved by the regulator.

Go Digit IPO: Details about the company
Go Digit operates in the general insurance sector. Its backers include Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa's Fairfax Group and A91 Partner. 

Go Digit IPO: Company performance

Go Digit incurred an underwriting loss of ₹1,917 crore and earned an investment income of ₹746 crore between 2018 and 2022. Durimng this period, net operating loss stood at ₹1,171 crore.

Go Digit IPO: Book running lead managers
ICICI Securities, Morgan Stanley , Axis Capital, Edelweiss Financial Services, HDFC Bank and IIFL Securities are book-running lead managers for the IPO.

Previous article
Oscars 2024: Barbie and Oppenheimer to Poor Things and Killers of the Flower Moon, a guide to Best Picture
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Oscars 2024: Barbie and Oppenheimer to Poor Things and Killers of the Flower Moon, a guide to Best Picture

Northlines Northlines -
Oscars 2024: Barbenheimer dominated the year, and Oppenheimer has...

One-way traffic restored on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, Mar 4: The vehicular movement was resumed for...

JKDMA issues avalanche warning for 5 districts of J&K

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Mar 4: Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority...

Army chopper lands briefly in field in Rajouri

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu, Mar 4: A Cheetah helicopter of the Army...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.