Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma-backed Go Digit gets Sebi nod to launch IPO

Mar 5: Market regulator Sebi approved initial public offering (IPO) of Go Digit, which is backed by cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma. Go Digit's IPO hit many hurdles over compliance issues resulting in a delayed approval for the public offer.

Sebi returned the draft offer document two times as it raised concerns over share issuance, it was reported. The company had refiled its IPO papers with Sebi in March last year. These have now been approved by the regulator.

Go Digit IPO: Details about the company

Go Digit operates in the general insurance sector. Its backers include Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa's Fairfax Group and A91 Partner.

Go Digit IPO: Company performance

Go Digit incurred an underwriting loss of ₹1,917 crore and earned an investment income of ₹746 crore between 2018 and 2022. Durimng this period, net operating loss stood at ₹1,171 crore.

Go Digit IPO: Book running lead managers

ICICI Securities, Morgan Stanley India, Axis Capital, Edelweiss Financial Services, HDFC Bank and IIFL Securities are book-running lead managers for the IPO.