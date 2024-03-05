Search
Subscribe
IndiaPM Modi Telangana visit LIVE Updates: PM worships at Sri Ujjaini Mahakali...
IndiaLatest NewsLead News

PM Modi Telangana visit LIVE Updates: PM worships at Sri Ujjaini Mahakali Temple in Secunderabad

By: Northlines

Date:

Telangana, Mar 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will be in Telangana and Odisha to inaugurate and lay foundation stone of a slew of development projects worth over ₹26,400 crore. Today, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation for development projects worth more than ₹6,800 crore, related to multiple key sectors such as road, rail, petroleum and natural gas, followed by a public address in Telangana's Sangareddy. During his visit, PM Modi will also pay obesiance at Sri Ujjaini Mahakali Temple in the morning.

Later he will inaugurate the Civil Aviation Research Organisation (CARO) centre in Hyderabad, which has been built at a cost of over ₹350 crore. He will also inaugurate and lay the foundation for three Highway projects. During the programme, PM will flag off the inaugural MMTS (Multi-Modal Transport Service) Train Service from Ghatkesar-Lingampalli, and inaugurate the IndianOil Paradip-Hyderabad Product Pipeline.

After arriving in Odisha, the PM will inaugurate Indian Oil Corporation's mono ethylene glycol project at Paradip Refinery and and lay foundation stones and inaugurate various projects related to oil and gas, railways, road, transport and highways and atomic energy sectors.

His Odisha visit coincides with the birth anniversary of former chief minister Biju Patnaik. It also comes amid the intensified demand of the BJD to award Bharat Ratna to Biju Patnaik. Many believe that a Bharat Ratna to Biju Patnaik would bring Modi and Naveen closer to paving the way for a possible electoral tie-up before the polls

PM Modi on Monday embarked on a 10-day visit to 12 states and union territories across the nation to attend 29 inauguration and foundation stone laying programmes. He has been in action mode and has been unveiling a slew of development projects worth lakhs of crores of rupees across the nation as he turns the spotlight on his government's development and welfare agenda in the run-up to the general elections, which are slated to take place in April-May this year.

Previous article
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma-backed Go Digit gets Sebi nod to launch IPO
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma-backed Go Digit gets Sebi nod to launch IPO

Northlines Northlines -
Mar 5: Market regulator Sebi approved initial public offering...

Oscars 2024: Barbie and Oppenheimer to Poor Things and Killers of the Flower Moon, a guide to Best Picture

Northlines Northlines -
Oscars 2024: Barbenheimer dominated the year, and Oppenheimer has...

One-way traffic restored on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, Mar 4: The vehicular movement was resumed for...

JKDMA issues avalanche warning for 5 districts of J&K

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Mar 4: Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.