PM Modi Telangana visit LIVE Updates: PM worships at Sri Ujjaini Mahakali Temple in Secunderabad

Telangana, Mar 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will be in Telangana and Odisha to inaugurate and lay foundation stone of a slew of development projects worth over ₹26,400 crore. Today, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation for development projects worth more than ₹6,800 crore, related to multiple key sectors such as road, rail, petroleum and natural gas, followed by a public address in Telangana's Sangareddy. During his visit, PM Modi will also pay obesiance at Sri Ujjaini Mahakali Temple in the morning.

Later he will inaugurate the Civil Aviation Research Organisation (CARO) centre in Hyderabad, which has been built at a cost of over ₹350 crore. He will also inaugurate and lay the foundation for three National Highway projects. During the programme, PM will flag off the inaugural MMTS (Multi-Modal Transport Service) Train Service from Ghatkesar-Lingampalli, and inaugurate the IndianOil Paradip-Hyderabad Product Pipeline.



After arriving in Odisha, the PM will inaugurate Indian Oil Corporation's mono ethylene glycol project at Paradip Refinery and and lay foundation stones and inaugurate various projects related to oil and gas, railways, road, transport and highways and atomic energy sectors.

His Odisha visit coincides with the birth anniversary of former chief minister Biju Patnaik. It also comes amid the intensified demand of the BJD to award Bharat Ratna to Biju Patnaik. Many believe that a Bharat Ratna to Biju Patnaik would bring Modi and Naveen closer to paving the way for a possible electoral tie-up before the polls



PM Modi on Monday embarked on a 10-day visit to 12 states and union territories across the nation to attend 29 inauguration and foundation stone laying programmes. He has been in action mode and has been unveiling a slew of development projects worth lakhs of crores of rupees across the nation as he turns the spotlight on his government's development and welfare agenda in the run-up to the general elections, which are slated to take place in April-May this year.