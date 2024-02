Agencies

New Delhi Feb 20: The suspense over Virat Kohli's absence from the Indian cricket team is over — Anushka Sharma and he are proud parents of a boy, Akaay, their second child.

In an announcement, Virushka, as they couple is known, said Vamika's little brother ‘came into this world on February 15'.

They ended the announcement with a request to respect their privacy at this time.