Mumbai: Life Insurance Corporation of India had received refund orders for Assessment Years 2012- 13, 2013-14, 2014-15, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20. The total amount of refund

was Rs.25,464.46 Crore. In this regard Income tax Department has released Rs. 21,740.77

Crore on 15.02.2024. The Corporation is pursuing for the balance with the Income Tax

Department.