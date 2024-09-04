Viral Video Claims Blow Drying Is Healthier Than Air Drying, But Dermatologists Disagree

Is blow drying better than air drying? Know from the dermatologist here.

A video recently went viral where the person claimed that instead of air drying our hair, we should opt for blow drying. The video also shared the amazing benefits of blow drying our hair in the caption. According to the viral video, blow drying can help in reducing moisture exposure by drying the hair quickly, thereby preventing potential hair damage. It also helps in preventing breakage by drying the hair, thereby reducing the dampness. Damp hair can accelerate fungal growth – blow dry can help in reducing the risk of that. The video further claimed that proper blow drying can help in reducing frizz. “Always use a hair serum before blow drying, and always dry at cool temperature (hot temp can damage your hair),” read an excerpt of the caption.

However, how much truth is in the statement? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Vichitra Sharma, consultant, Dermatology, Amrita Hospital Faridabad, said, “No, it's not true. Heat can damage hair and can make it frizzy – easily breakable. In summers we can air dry but in winters we can use the low heat/cool setting to prevent heat damage.”

The dermatologist further shared the methods that we should follow to have healthy hair:

Air drying considerations

When opting for air drying, it's crucial to avoid tools like bristle brushes, rough handling of hair and brushing them harshly as the increased tension can lead to breakage due to the weakened state of wet hair. The friction from cotton towels or other abrasive fabrics can also compromise the cuticle, leading to damage. To minimise this, microfiber towel, which is gentler on the hair, can be used. When air drying, serum can be used

Heat protection and UV exposure:

Regardless of whether heat is applied during the drying process, a protectant should be used. This is because many heat protectants also offer UV protection, which is essential since the sun's rays can be damaging to the hair.

Blow drying techniques:

For blow drying, it is essential to start with a heat protectant and use cool/ low heat setting after using a microfiber towel to remove excess water. And apply serum such as mousse, gel, or thickening cream, and sometimes oil, depending on hair. Use the concentrator nozzle to direct airflow from the roots to the ends. And use a wide toothed comb/brush. This technique smooths the cuticle down the hair strand, enhancing strength and shine.