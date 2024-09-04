back to top
Search
    HomeHealth
    Health

    5 Amazing Health Benefits of Morning Exercise: From Weight Management to Mental Clarity

    Northlines
    by Northlines

    This morning, aim to squeeze in an early workout. Here are 5 incredible benefits to motivate you.

    Staying fit and working out have been hot topics since time immemorial. Many young people struggle to find time to exercise regularly because of their hectic lifestyles. A study published last year in the journal Obesity suggests that exercising in the morning – especially between 7 and 9 am – helps in managing weight. Other researchers have found that working out in the morning instead of the afternoon or evening helps people lose weight.

    However, morning workouts don't just help in weight loss. It has many other incredible health benefits that may motivate you to wake up early and exercise. So, we decided to list five benefits to help you get started.

    Benefits of working out in the morning

    Elevates mood

    A morning workout boosts your energy levels and reduces fatigue. It is also a great remedy for stress, as during exercise, your brain releases endorphins – the feel-good neurotransmitters. It is a great way to start the day on a positive note and give you an optimistic outlook.

    Boosts metabolism

    A morning exercise helps boost your metabolism. A study done by Exercise and Sport Sciences Reviews found that consistent morning exercise can be beneficial, especially for individuals with obesity. Additionally, morning workouts can foster an exercise habit, leading to improved bodily functions and weight management.

    Improves focus and mental clarity

    Physical activity improves focus and concentration, regardless of when you do it. So, when you work out in the morning, you begin your day with better mental clarity and improved focus. This will help you combat lethargy and potentially increase productivity at work.

    Boosts heart health

    Morning exercise helps lower your risk of cardiovascular disease compared to exercising at other times of the day. According to the European Society of Cardiology, being active in the morning lowers the risks of both heart disease and stroke.

    Improved sleep schedule

    An early workout can lead to a good night's rest. A study by Vascular Health and Risk Management found that adults got better sleep on the days they exercised at 7 am. says that those who exercise early experience a greater dip in nighttime blood pressure, which leads to a night of better-quality sleep.

     

    Previous article
    Study Identifies New Gene Linked to Progression of Huntington’s Disease
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Related Articles

    More Updates

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Study Identifies New Gene Linked to Progression of Huntington’s Disease

    Farhan Akhtar to play Major Shaitan Singh in ‘120 Bahadur’, shoot...

    Meghan Markle Feels ‘Humiliated’ After Being ‘Ignored’ by Hollywood A-Lister