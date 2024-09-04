back to top
    Sports
    Sports

    Para athletes Ajeet Singh Yadav and Shiv Sundar Gurjar script a new victory chapter at Paris Paralympics 2024

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Para athletes shine bright, script a new chapter of victory over adversity

    In a stellar showcase of resilience and perseverance, two Indian para athletes overcame immense hardships to clinch medals at the ongoing Paris Paralympics 2024, inspiring millions with their indomitable spirit. Ajeet Singh Yadav, who had lost his arm seven years ago while saving a friend's life, bagged a silver in the men's F46 javelin throw with a season-best throw of 65.62m. Meanwhile, Shiv Sundar Gurjar repeated his bronze-winning heroics from Tokyo with a formidable throw of 64.96m in the same event.

    Yadav's journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. The UP athlete was only 23 when he fell under a moving train while attempting to rescue his junior during an accident in 2017. Despite losing his left arm below the elbow, he picked himself up from the depths of desolation to resume his passion for javelin throw. With determination that knew no bounds, Yadav worked relentlessly on his strength and technique over the years under guidance from mentors. His perseverance was rewarded with a Paralympic silver, a fitting tribute to his indomitable spirit.

    In Gurjar's case, tragedy struck in 2015 when his left hand had to be amputated after a tin shed fell on him during a holiday. However, the talented Rajasthani athlete found inner fortitude to overcome the setback and even broke the record last year. In Paris, he repeated the feat from Tokyo by clinching bronze, displaying a strength of character truly inspiring.

    Both athletes' journeys prove the triumph of human will over life's curveballs. Their success on the world's grandest stage of will motivate millions who are battling adversity in pursuit of their dreams. Indeed, Yadav and Gurjar's exploits have etched a new chapter of victory and reinforced the timeless power of perseverance and resilience.

