    Deepthi Jeevanji’s inspirational journey from a village in Telangana to Paralympics bronze in Paris

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    An engaging story emerged from the Paris 2024 Paralympics as Deepthi Jeevanji clinched bronze for in the women's 400m T20 event. The 21-year old sprinter from Telangana clocked an impressive time of 55.82 seconds to reach the podium, finishing behind athletes from Ukraine and Turkey.

    Born in Warangal district with an intellectual impairment, Deepthi was encouraged to take up athletics at a young age. Spotted during a state-level competition, she was mentored by renowned coach N Ramesh. Deepthi's journey in para began in 2019 with a bronze at the Asian Youth Championships. She added more medals including gold at the Khelo India Games.

    However, it was at last year's Asian Para Games where Deepthi truly announced her arrival. Breaking games, Asian and records, she sprinted to gold in the 400m T20 final with a clocking of 55.07 seconds. These dazzling displays of speed showed Deepthi's potential on the big stage.

    And in Paris, with the world watching, Deepthi lived up to her billing. Powering ahead with determination, she crossed the line in third place. Her family back home must have been bursting with pride witnessing Deepthi's marathon effort being rewarded on the global platform.

    This empowering tale of a young woman from humble beginnings overcoming limitations through her athletic brilliance will surely inspire many. Deepthi's bronze proves nothing can stop an indomitable spirit. As her journey continues, more rewards may be in store for this small-town sprinter who lit up the Paris Paralympics.

    Para athletes Ajeet Singh Yadav and Shiv Sundar Gurjar script a new victory chapter at Paris Paralympics 2024
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

