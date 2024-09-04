Deepthi Jeevanji’s inspirational journey from a village in Telangana to Paralympics bronze in Paris

An engaging story emerged from the Paris 2024 Paralympics as Deepthi Jeevanji clinched bronze for India in the women's 400m T20 event. The 21-year old sprinter from Telangana clocked an impressive time of 55.82 seconds to reach the podium, finishing behind athletes from Ukraine and Turkey.

Born in Warangal district with an intellectual impairment, Deepthi was encouraged to take up athletics at a young age. Spotted during a state-level competition, she was mentored by renowned coach N Ramesh. Deepthi's journey in para sports began in 2019 with a bronze at the Asian Youth Championships. She added more medals including gold at the Khelo India Games.

However, it was at last year's Asian Para Games where Deepthi truly announced her arrival. Breaking games, Asian and world records, she sprinted to gold in the 400m T20 final with a clocking of 55.07 seconds. These dazzling displays of speed showed Deepthi's potential on the big stage.

And in Paris, with the world watching, Deepthi lived up to her billing. Powering ahead with determination, she crossed the line in third place. Her family back home must have been bursting with pride witnessing Deepthi's marathon effort being rewarded on the global platform.

This empowering tale of a young woman from humble beginnings overcoming limitations through her athletic brilliance will surely inspire many. Deepthi's bronze proves nothing can stop an indomitable spirit. As her journey continues, more rewards may be in store for this small-town sprinter who lit up the Paris Paralympics.