back to top
Search
    TechnologyStarlink bows to Supreme Court, agrees to restrict access to X in...
    Technology

    Starlink bows to Supreme Court, agrees to restrict access to X in Brazil

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Starlink yields to court order, agrees to restrict X access in Brazil

    In a major development, Elon Musk's satellite internet service Starlink has decided to comply with a Supreme Court directive and block access to X within Brazil's borders. The top court had ordered all internet providers to restrict domestic users from accessing the social media platform.

    The surprising reversal comes after Starlink had initially resisted implementing the ban. However, with mounting legal and financial pressure, the company conceded it must fall in line with the court's ruling. Losing its license to operate in the key South American market would have dealt a heavy blow.

    The feud began when the Brazilian Supreme Court issued a nationwide prohibition on X for failing to curb disinformation as mandated under domestic laws. When Starlink did not immediately restrict access via its satellite network, the court froze company bank accounts and threatened seizure of assets.

    With over 250,000 customers in Brazil, blocking X was essential for Starlink to retain its ability to serve users and conduct . While the order denies its own platform to Brazilian subscribers, the company acknowledged it is bound to respect legal processes within countries it provides service.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Deepthi Jeevanji’s inspirational journey from a village in Telangana to Paralympics bronze in Paris
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    HP and NVIDIA launch affordable gaming laptop for students

    Northlines Northlines -
    HP and NVIDIA launch affordable gaming laptop for students In...

    AI Dominates IFA 2024 as Companies Unveil Intelligence-Focused Devices and Concepts

    Northlines Northlines -
    AI Dominates the Limelight at IFA 2024 Tech Show Artificial...

    Brazil bans Musk’s X over failure to follow local laws, echoing Twitter-India events

    Northlines Northlines -
    Brazil Bans Social Media Platform X: A Familiar Story...

    Can JioCloud emerge as a serious competitor to Google Drive in India’s booming cloud storage market?

    Northlines Northlines -
    Is JioCloud a viable alternative to Google Drive for...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Deepthi Jeevanji’s inspirational journey from a village in Telangana to Paralympics...

    Para athletes Ajeet Singh Yadav and Shiv Sundar Gurjar script a...

    Viral Video Claims Blow Drying Is Healthier Than Air Drying, But...