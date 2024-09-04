Starlink bows to Supreme Court, agrees to restrict access to X in Brazil

Starlink yields to court order, agrees to restrict X access in Brazil

In a major development, Elon Musk's satellite internet service Starlink has decided to comply with a Supreme Court directive and block access to X within Brazil's borders. The top court had ordered all internet providers to restrict domestic users from accessing the social media platform.

The surprising reversal comes after Starlink had initially resisted implementing the ban. However, with mounting legal and financial pressure, the company conceded it must fall in line with the court's ruling. Losing its license to operate in the key South American market would have dealt a heavy blow.

The feud began when the Brazilian Supreme Court issued a nationwide prohibition on X for failing to curb disinformation as mandated under domestic laws. When Starlink did not immediately restrict access via its satellite network, the court froze company bank accounts and threatened seizure of assets.

With over 250,000 customers in Brazil, blocking X was essential for Starlink to retain its ability to serve users and conduct business. While the order denies its own platform to Brazilian subscribers, the company acknowledged it is bound to respect legal processes within countries it provides service.