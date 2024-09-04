back to top
Search
    TechnologyIntel unveils powerful new AI processors for laptops at IFA 2024 conference
    Technology

    Intel unveils powerful new AI processors for laptops at IFA 2024 conference

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    “Intel unveils powerful new AI processors for laptops”

    Intel recently revealed their new line of second generation AI processors, the Intel Core Ultra 200V series. Slated to power over 80 upcoming laptop models, these processors are touted as Intel's most efficient and highest performing x86 chips for artificial intelligence tasks to date.

    Dubbed “Lunar Lake”, the Core Ultra 200V processors were unveiled ahead of next week's IFA conference. Offering significant boosts in performance, battery life, and on-device AI capabilities, Intel claims these new CPUs will set the standard for mobile computing.

    The flagship Core Ultra 9 Processors lead the lineup with up to 5.1GHz speeds and 32GB of embedded memory. Intel states laptops with these processors can offer up to 3 times greater single-threaded performance and 80% higher overall speeds than previous generations. On integrated graphics and dedicated NPU performance for AI tasks, the new chips provide over 120 total platform TOPs of processing power.

    Power efficiency sees notable advances as well, with the Core Ultra 200V series requiring as much as 50% less energy than predecessors. As a result, Intel projects battery life of 20 hours for productivity use from devices running the new chips. In performance per watt metrics, Intel's measurements show their CPUs outperforming competitive options from AMD, Apple, and Qualcomm.

    Gaming benchmarks unveiled by Intel also demonstrate the new CPUs enable more frames per second than alternatives, up to 68% higher in some cases. The enhanced 11th generation Xe graphics are said reliable for smooth gameplay on high-end titles.

    Intel's unveiling demonstrates their continued commitment to advancing beyond CPU performance to also lead in on-device artificial intelligence. With promised enhancements across the board, the new Core Ultra 200V processors appear well-positioned to take the evolving field of AI-powered computing to new heights.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Starlink bows to Supreme Court, agrees to restrict access to X in Brazil
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Starlink bows to Supreme Court, agrees to restrict access to X in Brazil

    Northlines Northlines -
    Starlink yields to court order, agrees to restrict X...

    HP and NVIDIA launch affordable gaming laptop for students

    Northlines Northlines -
    HP and NVIDIA launch affordable gaming laptop for students In...

    AI Dominates IFA 2024 as Companies Unveil Intelligence-Focused Devices and Concepts

    Northlines Northlines -
    AI Dominates the Limelight at IFA 2024 Tech Show Artificial...

    Brazil bans Musk’s X over failure to follow local laws, echoing Twitter-India events

    Northlines Northlines -
    Brazil Bans Social Media Platform X: A Familiar Story...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Starlink bows to Supreme Court, agrees to restrict access to X...

    Deepthi Jeevanji’s inspirational journey from a village in Telangana to Paralympics...

    Para athletes Ajeet Singh Yadav and Shiv Sundar Gurjar script a...