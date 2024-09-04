back to top
    Can Priyanka Chopra’s Traditional Morning Drink Really Boost Immunity? A Nutritionist Weighs In

    By: Northlines

    As a global star, Priyanka Chopra undoubtedly leads a busy lifestyle. But the actor stays grounded in her Indian roots, often sharing traditional hacks with fans. In a recent interview, Chopra revealed consuming a immunity-boosting drink daily to help her stay healthy while filming packed schedules. Made with ginger, turmeric, lemon and honey, this age-old recipe is a staple in many Indian households. But does it truly deliver on boosting immunity as claimed? I spoke to an expert to separate fact from fiction.

    According to nutritionist Suhani Seth Agarwal, the ingredients in Chopra's morning drink each offer benefits that can potentially support the immune system. Ginger's anti-inflammatory compounds may reduce oxidative stress on the body. Turmeric's curcumin acts as a powerful anti-inflammatory as well. Lemon provides vitamin C for white blood cell production, while honey offers natural antimicrobial properties.

    However, Agarwal clarifies this drink should not be seen as a magic cure or medical substitute. “The benefits are mild but regular consumption as part of a balanced lifestyle may strengthen immune resilience over the long run,” she explains. While incorporating it gradually could boost function, one should not rely on it alone without a proper diet and medical care if needed.

    In the end, Chopra's traditional recipe passes the nutritionist's test for supporting wellness. But as with any health claim, it is best seen as contributing to overall fitness rather than a standalone treatment. Maintaining diverse lifestyle habits appears key for derives real immune-boosting effects.

