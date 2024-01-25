VIPs at Republic Day event can alight near their seating area, say Delhi Traffic Police

New Delhi, Jan 25: The Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday said they are providing alighting facility for VIPs, including senior bureaucrats and politicians, near their seating area this time on Republic Day.



After dropping the VIPs near their seating area, the cars will be sent to a designated parking spot, police said.

“The parking space in VIP parking is always less than required during Republic Day celebration. This time we have provided alighting facility for VIPs near their seating enclosures and their vehicles can go to a designated parking,” a senior police officer said.

The police have issued an advisory regarding special parking arrangements for the visitors attending the Republic Day event.

Parking spots 3 and 4 behind Vigyan Bhawan have a capacity of 300 vehicles. Once the capacity exceeds at these spots, the visitors are required to alight only on Maulana Azad Road near Vigyan Bhawan and their vehicles will be accommodated at parking spots 1 and 2 (behind Nirman Bhawan and Udyog Bhawan), 2A (inside Nirman Bhawan and Udyog Bhawan), 5 (behind Zabta Masjid), 6 (Kota House, Jam Nagar House and Jailsaimer House), 7 (Vanijya Bhawan), the advisory stated.



Apart from this, vehicle parking is not allowed at the parking lots at New Delhi, Old Delhi, Nizamuddin and Anand Vihar railway stations from 10 pm on Thursday to Friday noon, the advisory added.

“In view of Republic Day celebrations, the general public is informed that the parking of vehicles in the parking lots at New Delhi Railway Station, Old Delhi Railway Station, Nizamuddin Railway station and Anand Vihar Railway station is not allowed from 10 pm on Thursday to Friday noon.



“All are advised to use public transport. The pick-up and drop vehicles will be available outside railway stations for the use of commuters/passengers,” the police said.