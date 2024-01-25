Canada looking to examine alleged meddling by India in its last 2 general elections

Ottawa, Jan 25: Canada's federal commission of inquiry into foreign interference is looking to examine the alleged meddling by India in the country's last two general elections.



The commission, in a statement on Wednesday, said it had asked the federal government to produce documentation related to these allegations.



The commission's terms of reference, published last year, direct it to assess possible interference by China, Russia and other foreign state- or non-state actors in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections.

The statement signals the commission's intention to probe any role India might have played in influencing the two ballots.

The commission's initial hearings, to begin on Monday, will look at the challenges and limitations of disclosing classified national security information and intelligence to the public.



According to sources, an interim report from the commission is due on May 3, with a final report expected by the end of the year.