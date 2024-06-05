back to top
Veteran actor Sathyaraj addresses long-standing rumours of a rift with Rajinikanth ahead of Coolie

By: Northlines

Date:

Veteran actor Sathyaraj breaks silence on speculated rift with Superstar Rajinikanth

For years, there have been rumours floating around regarding a perceived falling out between iconic actors Sathyaraj and Rajinikanth sometime in the 90s, resulting in them not working together for a long period. However, Sathyaraj has now come forward to address such speculated tension between the two stars.

In a recent interview, Sathyaraj clarified that there was never any issue between him and Rajinikanth as was made out in some circles. Responding to being approached for roles in Rajinikanth starrers Sivaji and Enthiran but ultimately opting out, the seasoned actor explained it was purely a creative decision based on not being satisfied with the scope of the roles offered to him.

According to Sathyaraj, had there been any personal problems, he would not have agreed to reunite with Rajinikanth for the upcoming film Coolie directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. While not going into detail about his role, he acknowledged signing on for the much-awaited movie featuring the Superstar in the lead.

Coolie marks their first collaboration in over two decades since the blockbuster hit Mr Bharath. With the project going on floors after Rajinikanth returns from his spiritual travels, fans are eagerly awaiting to see the charismatic duo share screen space once more in what is slated as a commercial action entertainer.

