    Veteran Actor Mithun Chakraborty To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award: Ashwini Vaishnaw

    NEW DELHI: Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty, star of films such as “Mrigayaa”, “Surakshaa”, “Disco Dancer”, and “Dance Dance”, was on Monday named recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the government's highest recognition in the field of cinema.

    Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw made the announcement on X.

    “Mithun Da's remarkable cinematic journey inspires generations! Honoured to announce that the Dadasaheb Phalke Selection Jury has decided to award legendary actor, Sh. Mithun Chakraborty Ji for his iconic contribution to Indian Cinema,” the minister said in the post.

    The award will be presented to Chakraborty at the 70th Film Awards ceremony on October 8, 2024, Vaishnaw said. Chakraborty, 74, made his acting debut with Mrinal Sen's 1976 film “Mrigayaa”, for which he won the National Film Award for Best Actor. He is also known for films such as “Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki” and “Commando”.

     

