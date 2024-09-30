Kangana agrees to cuts to film, Emergency

Mumbai: Actor-producer Kangana Ranaut has agreed to cuts suggested in film ‘Emergency': Censor Board tells Bombay HC. During the hearing on a petition by the movie's co-producers, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, seeking the release of the censor certificate so the movie can hit the screens, the CBFC informed the court that Ranaut, a Bharatiya Janata Party MP, had an interaction with them and has agreed with the cuts as suggested by the censor board's revising committee. A division bench of Justices BP Colabawalla and Firdosh Pooniwalla posted the matter for further hearing on Thursday. According to reports, the CBFC had asked for 13 cuts in the film, in which Kangana Ranaut is playing the lead role of former prime minister late Indira Gandhi.