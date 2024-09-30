back to top
Search
    IndiaKangana agrees to cuts to film, Emergency
    India

    Kangana agrees to cuts to film, Emergency

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Mumbai: Actor-producer Kangana Ranaut has agreed to cuts suggested in film ‘Emergency': Censor Board tells Bombay HC.  During the hearing on a petition by the movie's co-producers, Zee Enterprises, seeking the release of the censor certificate so the movie can hit the screens, the CBFC informed the court that Ranaut, a Bharatiya Janata Party MP, had an interaction with them and has agreed with the cuts as suggested by the censor board's revising committee. A division bench of Justices BP Colabawalla and Firdosh Pooniwalla posted the matter for further hearing on Thursday. According to reports, the CBFC had asked for 13 cuts in the film, in which Kangana Ranaut is playing the lead role of former prime minister late Indira Gandhi.

     

     

     

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Veteran Actor Mithun Chakraborty To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award: Ashwini Vaishnaw
    Next article
    Kharge’s Comments On PM Modi Absolutely Distasteful, Disgraceful: Amit Shah
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    No infighting in BJP; confident of forming Govt for third time: Haryana CM Nayab Saini

    Northlines Northlines -
    Agencies NARNAUAL (Haryana): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has...

    India opened five new missions in first 100 days of Modi Govt’s 3rd term

    Northlines Northlines -
    Agencies New Delhi: Boosting its diplomatic footprint, India opened new...

    No ‘Spin-Doctoring’ Can Change Fact That 2014-24 Saw ‘Jobloss Growth’: Jairam

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI: The Congress on Monday dismissed as “half-truths”...

    NGT seeks reply from Centre, Delhi Govt over permission to a park for organising events

    Northlines Northlines -
    AGENCIES New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal has sought a...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    No infighting in BJP; confident of forming Govt for third time:...

    India opened five new missions in first 100 days of Modi...

    No ‘Spin-Doctoring’ Can Change Fact That 2014-24 Saw ‘Jobloss Growth’:...