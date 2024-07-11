back to top
Search
    IndiaVeira announces 450 Cr investment to scale up Washing Machines & Air...
    India

    Veira announces 450 Cr investment to scale up Washing Machines & Air Coolers production in its Greater Noida Facility

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi:  Veira, a key player in consumer electronics and appliances manufacturer, is set to significantly expand its current manufacturing capacity for air coolers and washing machines with a 450-crore investment in its new manufacturing facility in Greater Noida. This investment will elevate the company's existing production capacity from 100,000 units to 500,000 units of washing machines and air coolers annually. As a trusted OEM/ODM partner, Veira already manufactures air coolers for 23 and washing machines for 25 top Indian and global brands. This underscores its commitment to local production and the ‘Make in , Made for India' ethos, cementing its leadership in consumer appliance manufacturing. Operating two state-of-the- facilities in Noida's Sector 81 and 85, covering a combined area of 500,000 square feet, Veira's investment will focus on setting up manufacturing infrastructure in the new unit. Speaking of the development, Ankit Maini, Director at Veira, said, “This expansion marks our commitment to serving both domestic and markets. We recognize significant export potential, particularly in light of the government's ambitious goal of achieving a $300 billion electronics industry. We anticipate these product segments to contribute 15% to our revenue by the end of FY 2025. Beyond , this initiative empowers local talent, fosters innovation, and contributes to the economic prosperity of our country.”

    Previous article
    Now high-speed Wi-Fi available in more than 1200 cities: Gopal Vittal
    Next article
    Skyview by Empyrean to host 2nd edition of the ‘Sama-Vaya’ from Aug 22-25
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    FinMin notifies GSTR-1A to amend outward supply form

    Northlines Northlines -
    NL Corresspondent NEW DELHI, July 11: The Finance Ministry has...

    Heart disease kill 4.77 million Indians every Year: Dr. Goel

    Northlines Northlines -
    Amritsar: To create awareness on “coronary & congenital heart disease...

    SC Summons CS, Finance Secy Of 16 States For Non-Compliance Of Pay Panel’s Report

    Northlines Northlines -
    Agencies   New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday summoned the...

    Congress, INDIA bloc will raise Manipur issue with full force in Parliament: Rahul

    Northlines Northlines -
    Agencies NEW DELHI: The Congress and the INDIA bloc will...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    FinMin notifies GSTR-1A to amend outward supply form

    Skyview by Empyrean to host 2nd edition of the ‘Sama-Vaya’ from...

    Now high-speed Wi-Fi available in more than 1200 cities: Gopal Vittal