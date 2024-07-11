Veira announces 450 Cr investment to scale up Washing Machines & Air Coolers production in its Greater Noida Facility

New Delhi: Veira, a key player in consumer electronics and appliances manufacturer, is set to significantly expand its current manufacturing capacity for air coolers and washing machines with a 450-crore investment in its new manufacturing facility in Greater Noida. This investment will elevate the company's existing production capacity from 100,000 units to 500,000 units of washing machines and air coolers annually. As a trusted OEM/ODM partner, Veira already manufactures air coolers for 23 and washing machines for 25 top Indian and global brands. This underscores its commitment to local production and the ‘Make in India, Made for India' ethos, cementing its leadership in consumer appliance manufacturing. Operating two state-of-the-art facilities in Noida's Sector 81 and 85, covering a combined area of 500,000 square feet, Veira's investment will focus on setting up manufacturing infrastructure in the new unit. Speaking of the development, Ankit Maini, Director at Veira, said, “This expansion marks our commitment to serving both domestic and international markets. We recognize significant export potential, particularly in light of the government's ambitious goal of achieving a $300 billion electronics industry. We anticipate these product segments to contribute 15% to our revenue by the end of FY 2025. Beyond business, this initiative empowers local talent, fosters innovation, and contributes to the economic prosperity of our country.”