Skyview by Empyrean to host 2nd edition of the ‘Sama-Vaya’ from Aug 22-25

Jammu Tawi: The culturally rich and beautiful valley of Jammu is all set to welcome art lovers and collectors from around the world yet again! Skyview by Empyrean, a 22-acre mountain harbour that seamlessly blends premium hospitality, adventure, nature, and luxury in the Sanget-Patnitop region, is gearing up to host the second edition of the interactive art retreat ‘Sama-Vaya' on its premises between August 22- 25, 2024.Organized by prominent art consultant and curator Anupa Mehta and supported by crafts curator Anu Chowdhury Sorabjee, ‘Sama-Vaya', which in Sanskrit means ‘union', brings together acclaimed artists and craftsmen from across India to collaborate, exchange ideas, and produce masterpieces inspired by their surroundings.

The artists will work individually as well as in pairs to create their impressions of Jammu, the environment, and of Skyview by Empyrean. On August 25, the exhibition at Skyview by Empyrean will feature Sohan's and all other artists' artwork at Pine View Banquet.

“The response to the premier ‘Sama-Vaya' art retreat last year was so overwhelmingly positive that we had to come back with yet another edition to celebrate all forms of art against the beautiful backdrop of Jammu! I'm delighted to have crafts curator Anu Chowdhury Sorabjee bring in her crafts expertise this year. The talented group of artists this year come from both urban contemporary settings as well as indigenous areas. Their diverse backgrounds, skillsets, and creative perspectives promise to add a punch of flavours to the retreat, making the exhibition all the more interesting.

I'm looking forward to seeing the different shades of Jammu and Skyview by Empyrean interpreted through their eyes and on to their canvasses on August 25,” said Art Curator, Sama- Vaya, Anupa Mehta, who has over two decades of experience in the Indian art world.

“Skyview by Empyrean is more than just a premium property that offers top-class hospitality. We are always looking at multiple ways to make a difference, be it by popularizing Jammu as a top destination, empowering the local communities, or doing our bit to promote passions like sports and art for the greater good of all. We are delighted to host ‘Sama-Vaya on our property this year yet again and look forward to having the artists stay with us and be inspired to create some of their best art works while in-residence drawing from the serene surroundings and nurturing atmosphere we cultivate here,” said Owais Altaf Syed, Director of Skyview by Empyrean.