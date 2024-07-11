back to top
    JammuSkyview by Empyrean to host 2nd edition of the 'Sama-Vaya' from Aug...
    Jammu Kashmir

    Skyview by Empyrean to host 2nd edition of the ‘Sama-Vaya’ from Aug 22-25

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Tawi: The culturally rich and beautiful valley of Jammu is all set to welcome lovers and collectors from around the yet again! Skyview by Empyrean, a 22-acre mountain harbour that seamlessly blends premium hospitality, adventure, nature, and luxury in the Sanget-Patnitop region, is gearing up to host the second edition of the interactive art retreat ‘Sama-Vaya' on its premises between August 22- 25, 2024.Organized by prominent art consultant and curator Anupa Mehta and supported by crafts curator Anu Chowdhury Sorabjee, ‘Sama-Vaya', which in Sanskrit means ‘union', brings together acclaimed artists and craftsmen from across India to collaborate, exchange ideas, and produce masterpieces inspired by their surroundings.

     

    The artists will work individually as well as in pairs to create their impressions of Jammu, the , and of Skyview by Empyrean. On August 25, the exhibition at Skyview by Empyrean will feature Sohan's and all other artists' artwork at Pine View Banquet.

     

     

    “The response to the premier ‘Sama-Vaya' art retreat last year was so overwhelmingly positive that we had to come back with yet another edition to celebrate all forms of art against the beautiful backdrop of Jammu! I'm delighted to have crafts curator Anu Chowdhury Sorabjee bring in her crafts expertise this year. The talented group of artists this year come from both urban contemporary settings as well as indigenous areas. Their diverse backgrounds, skillsets, and creative perspectives promise to add a punch of flavours to the retreat, making the exhibition all the more interesting.

    I'm looking forward to seeing the different shades of Jammu and Skyview by Empyrean interpreted through their eyes and on to their canvasses on August 25,” said Art Curator, Sama- Vaya, Anupa Mehta, who has over two decades of experience in the Indian art world.

     

    “Skyview by Empyrean is more than just a premium property that offers top-class hospitality. We are always looking at multiple ways to make a difference, be it by popularizing Jammu as a top destination, empowering the local communities, or doing our bit to promote passions like sports and art for the greater good of all. We are delighted to host ‘Sama-Vaya on our property this year yet again and look forward to having the artists stay with us and be inspired to create some of their best art works while in-residence drawing from the serene surroundings and nurturing atmosphere we cultivate here,” said Owais Altaf Syed, Director of Skyview by Empyrean.

     

    Veira announces 450 Cr investment to scale up Washing Machines & Air Coolers production in its Greater Noida Facility
    FinMin notifies GSTR-1A to amend outward supply form
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

