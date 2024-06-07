back to top
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal leave hospital with newborn daughter
Entertainment

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal leave hospital with newborn daughter

By: Northlines

Date:

New parents spotted with their bundle of joy

The much-awaited moment has finally arrived – new celebrity parents Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal stepped out of the hospital yesterday with their little princess in tow. After welcoming their little girl earlier this week, the delighted duo drove home from the medical facility on Friday afternoon as paparazzi snapped and of the heartwarming family moment.

In the visuals circulated widely on social media platforms, the doting dad could be seen holding his baby gently while making their way to the car. As onlookers tried capturing the milestone moment, the private pair made a discreet exit from the premises with the protection of their new bundle of joy as top priority.

Naturally, fans of the renowned actor were overjoyed marking his transition into fatherhood. They flooded social media with congratulatory messages and baby showers expressing joy for the new chapter in his life along with wife Natasha.

The news of the baby's arrival was announced earlier this week via an Instagram post in which Varun expressed being “overjoyed with this new blessing.” Requests for privacy during this special time were also made in light of the media frenzy that followed.

Previously, the soon-to-be parents hosted a fun-filled baby shower in April surrounded by loved ones. Having been with each other for years after meeting in school, Varun and fashion designer Natasha tied the knot in an intimate ceremony last year. Their pregnancy announcement was made in February through social media.

