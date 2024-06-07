back to top
Search
SportsChinese Chess Star Ding Liren Wins in Norway After Watching Billiards Videos
Sports

Chinese Chess Star Ding Liren Wins in Norway After Watching Billiards Videos

By: Northlines

Date:

In what appeared to be a much-needed boost ahead of a major title match later this year, Chinese Chess Grandmaster Ding Liren got back in the winning column at the 2024 Norway Chess event.

After going winless in his first eight matches at the prestigious tournament, Ding was able to outlast American star Hikaru Nakamura in an Armageddon playoff. The victory snapped a four-game losing skid for Ding and gave him renewed confidence as he looks to turn things around.

Coming into the final round of Norway Chess in last place, Ding acknowledged he was simply trying to avoid finishing dead last at the tournament he has competed in numerous times. As such, the win over number two Nakamura served as a psychological lift more so than improving his standings.

According to Ding, he spent the tournament's rest day watching numerous billiards in his hotel room to pass the time. The unorthodox decision to study snooker rather than traditional chess preparation seemed to pay off in his matchup with one of the world's elite players. Ding stated the billiards videos helped him stabilize his game plan in Armageddon tiebreaks.

Ding will take the momentum from this breakthrough win into his upcoming title match against teenage Indian sensation D Gukesh for the world championship later this year. The question remains whether viewing billiards can spark a long-term turnaround in Ding's form, or if this was simply a minor reprieve in what has been a trying 2024 season thus far for the Chinese star.

Previous article
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal leave hospital with newborn daughter
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

‘Military training ke chakkar mein cricket khelna bhool gaye’: Babar Azam’s team brutally trolled as US defeat Pakistan in T20 World Cup match

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi: The United States defeating Pakistan in a...

Pakistan Captain Surpasses Kohli’s T20I Runs Record

Northlines Northlines -
The Pakistan national cricket team faced off against USA...

USA stun former champions Pakistan in thrilling T20 World Cup Super Over

Northlines Northlines -
The first major surprise of the ongoing T20 World...

USA Stun Two-Time Champions Pakistan in Super Over Thriller to Grab T20 World Cup Top Spot

Northlines Northlines -
In what was a nail-biting thriller, the underdog USA...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal leave hospital with newborn daughter

Indian markets climb in morning session ahead of RBI policy outcome

Tracing the evolving popularity of eggs in Indian cuisine and regions