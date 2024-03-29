V-P Dhankhar calls for neutralising ‘anti-national’ narrative regarding judiciary

New Delhi, Mar 29: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday called for neutralising the “anti-national” narrative regarding India's judicial system and democratic fabric, saying it cannot be compromised by any individual or group.

He also said that there is a need to look for “these people” who are “certainly not friendly to this nation”.

His remarks come close on the heels of more than 600 lawyers, including senior advocate Harish Salve and Bar Council chairperson Manan Kumar Mishra, writing to Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, alleging that a “vested interest group” is trying to put pressure on the judiciary and defame courts, especially in cases of corruption involving politicians.

“These tactics are damaging to our courts and threaten our democratic fabric,” the lawyers drawn from across the country said in the latter dated March 26.

CJI Chandrachud's leadership is crucial in these “tough times” and the apex court should stand strong, they said, adding it is not the time to maintain a dignified silence.

The letter targeted a section of lawyers without naming them and alleged that they defend politicians by day and then try to influence judges through the media at night.

Speaking at an event at the Indian Institute of Public Administration here, Dhankhar said India is a democratic nation with a robust judicial system which cannot be compromised by any individual or group.

“We have to be extremely careful, sensitive and proactive in neutralising anti-national narrative with respect to our robust judicial system, our democratic fabric and what we have attained,” Dhankhar said.

“It is that institution of Judiciary that has met at midnight, that has met on a holiday (and) imparted relief. Can we target our institutions because they conduct themselves in a particular manner,” he added.

He said the Judiciary can have a point of view on a particular issue which will not be palatable to the government and it has happened on several occasions.

“It is their (Judiciary's) job,” he said.

“But if a group of people without being registered or recognised party act as a political party. What do we do? They are not accountable. They get traction. We must rise above it,” he said.

In an apparent swipe at the United States and Germany for their remarks on the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, he said India is a democratic nation with a robust judicial system.

He said a country in Europe, “a developed democracy, they need to think within. They need to attend to their own affairs. India is a democratic nation with robust judicial systems”.