MHA nod for CBI probe against Satyendar Jain in Sukesh's extortion complaint
MHA nod for CBI probe against Satyendar Jain in Sukesh's extortion complaint

New Delhi, Mar 29: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has given approval for a CBI probe against Delhi's former prisons minister Satyendar Jain in a matter under the Prevention of Corruption Act, official sources said on Friday.

Jain, who is behind bars in connection with a money laundering case, was accused of extorting Rs 10 crore from an inmate, Sukesh Chandrashekhar, for providing him protection in the jail, they said.

Apart from Jain, former director general of Tihar prisons Sandeep Goel and some other staff members were charged with demanding and extorting “protection money” from high-profile inmates in Delhi jails.

The ministry on March 22 approved the CBI inquiry against Jain after which Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena forwarded the file to the chief secretary for further appropriate action, an official confirmed.

A complaint was filed by Chandrashekhar after which the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had begun inquiring into the matter and sought sanction from the competent authority to prosecute the former minister under the Prevention of Corruption Act, he said.

Chandrashekhar, lodged in Tihar jail in a money laundering case, alleged in his complaint that “Jain had extorted Rs 10 crore from him in tranches during 2018-21, either personally or through his accomplices, as protection money so as to help him ‘live peacefully and comfortably' in different jails of Delhi,” he said.

It was also alleged that some jail officials had allegedly extorted Rs 12.50 crore from him in instalments during 2019-22, he stated.

 

V-P Dhankhar calls for neutralising ‘anti-national’ narrative regarding judiciary
Cong says fresh I-T notices of over Rs 1,800 cr slapped on it, left parties get notices too
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

