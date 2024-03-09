Search
Uttarakhand woman ‘thrashed’ by bouncers at Gurugram club

By: Northlines

Date:

Gurugram, Mar 9: An woman from Uttarakhand was allegedly thrashed by the bouncers of a club here police said on Friday.

The woman claimed the bouncers “tried to strangle” her and threw her out “without any reason,” they said.

The entire incident that happened Wednesday evening was captured on the CCTV cameras installed at the club.

According to the complaint filed by Aditi, a native of Dehradun, the incident took place at a club located in a service lane beside the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway near Signature Tower. She was at the club with her friends, the complainant said.

The incident happened around midnight when three to four bouncers came — two of them women, the woman said.

“They started abusing without any reason and started fighting as I was defending myself. During this, Megha (a bouncer) started hitting me. The male bouncers tried to strangle me and threw us out of the club. During this, I got injuries on my neck, chest and face and my T-shirt also got torn,” Aditi said in her complaint.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered against the bouncers under sections 323 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (common intention) of the IPC at Sector 40 Police Station on Thursday, said police.

“We have confiscated the CCTV footage from the club and the probe is underway. The accused will be arrested soon,” said Inspector Manoj Verma, SHO of the police station.

Elvish Yadav ‘tried to break my spine’ and ‘kill me’, alleges Delhi-based content creator ‘Maxtern’; FIR filed against YouTuber
