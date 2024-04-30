back to top
Uttarakhand suspends licence of 14 products made by Ramdev's firm Patanjali
Uttarakhand suspends licence of 14 products made by Ramdev’s firm Patanjali

New Delhi: The Uttarakhand Government's regulator has suspended manufacturing licence of 14 products made by Baba Ramdev's company for repeatedly publishing misleading advertisements about their efficacy, said an order.

The Supreme Court has in recent weeks repeatedly criticised Ramdev for not complying with its directives in an ongoing lawsuit to stop misleading advertisements of some of his traditional ayurvedic medicines.

The manufacturing permits of Ramdev's companies were suspended in an April 15 order by the drug regulator of traditional medicines.

The list of 14 products whose licences were suspended included Ramdev's traditional medicines for asthma, bronchitis and diabetes.

The manufacturing permits have been “suspended with immediate effect”, Mithilesh Kumar of the state regulator wrote in his order. A spokesperson for Ramdev said he did not have any immediate comment on the matter. The case against Ramdev in the Supreme Court relates to the Indian Medical Association's allegations that his firm, Patanjali, disparages conventional medicines and continued publishing misleading ads despite a court directive to stop them.

Ramdev has said his actions were a lapse and his company has taken out newspaper ads apologising to the public. In recent weeks, he has appeared before judges at the top court to ask forgiveness, but the judges have so far not accepted his apology.

The judges are considering whether to press contempt charges against Ramdev or not.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

