Uttarakhand Congress marches for Kedarnath, protests replica move

The Congress's wins in the Badrinath and Mangalore assembly bypolls have manifested a new life into the party in Uttarakhand. Congress leaders have bridged up their differences and have joined the Kedarnath Pratishtha Raksha Padyatra, in protest against the move build a replica of the Kedarnath temple in Delhi. The yatra initiated on July 24 from Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar and will conclude on August 3 with a jalabhishek ceremony in Kedarnath. Former CM Harish Rawat, state party president Karan Mahara, and party leaders Harak Singh Rawat, Yashpal Arya, Pritam Singh, and Ranjeet Singh Rawat have joined the yatra. (IPA Service)