back to top
Search
    IndiaUttarakhand CM Dhami washes feet of kanwariyas
    India

    Uttarakhand CM Dhami washes feet of kanwariyas

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Haridwar, Jul 30: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami washed the feet of Kanwariyas here on Tuesday to accord them a warm welcome with the Shiva devotees being showered with flower petals by helicopters flying above.

    On the instructions of the chief minister, flowers were showered on the kanwariyas from the sky by helicopters at various places from Haridwar to the UP border at Narsan.

    Shiva devotees coming from across the country holding high the religious flag deserve every bit of the welcome they are receiving, Dhami told reporters after washing the feet of kanwariyas.

    The kanwariyas shouted with joy and some of them even captured the scene in their mobile phones as flowers rained over them from above.

    Lakhs of Shiva devotees are pouring into the holy city of Haridwar to collect the ‘Gangajal’ to offer it to the deity.

    Previous article
    13-year-old boy found hanging in washroom of school hostel
    Next article
    Support for protecting world heritage sites must be steadfast: UNESCO official
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    No state has been denied money in FY25 Budget: Sitharaman

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Jul 30: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on...

    At least 123 dead, 128 injured in Kerala landslides; rescuers race against time to find survivors

    Northlines Northlines -
    Wayanad (Kerala), Jul 30: In one of the worst...

    Railway Board Chairperson Jaya Varma Sinha appointed as CAT administrative member

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Jul 30: Railway Board Chairperson and CEO...

    Ram Temple construction 2 months behind schedule, more workers needed: Nripendra Misra

    Northlines Northlines -
    Ayodhya, Jul 30: Ram Temple Construction Committee chairperson Nripendra...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    No state has been denied money in FY25 Budget: Sitharaman

    At least 123 dead, 128 injured in Kerala landslides; rescuers race...

    Railway Board Chairperson Jaya Varma Sinha appointed as CAT administrative member