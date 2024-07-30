Uttarakhand CM Dhami washes feet of kanwariyas

Haridwar, Jul 30: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami washed the feet of Kanwariyas here on Tuesday to accord them a warm welcome with the Shiva devotees being showered with flower petals by helicopters flying above.

On the instructions of the chief minister, flowers were showered on the kanwariyas from the sky by helicopters at various places from Haridwar to the UP border at Narsan.

Shiva devotees coming from across the country holding high the religious flag deserve every bit of the welcome they are receiving, Dhami told reporters after washing the feet of kanwariyas.

The kanwariyas shouted with joy and some of them even captured the scene in their mobile phones as flowers rained over them from above.

Lakhs of Shiva devotees are pouring into the holy city of Haridwar to collect the ‘Gangajal’ to offer it to the deity.