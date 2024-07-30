back to top
    India

    13-year-old boy found hanging in washroom of school hostel

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Latur (Maharashtra), Jul 30: A 13-year-old boy has been found hanging in the washroom of the hostel of Swami Vivekanand Vidyalaya here, police said on Tuesday, adding that it was suspected to be a suicide.

    An abetment of suicide case was registered against two hostel employees at MIDC police station, said an official.

    The deceased was identified as Arvin Rajabhau Khope, resident of Pangari in Parli tehsil of Beed district.

    His father, a truck driver, had enrolled him at the Swami Vivekananda Vidyalaya this year, said the police official.

    On Monday afternoon, two hostel employees informed his parents that he had run away. But late at night, his body was found hanging in the washroom, the official said.

    After learning this, the duo fled, he said, adding that search was on for them.

    The boy’s parents initially refused to take possession of the body, but agreed after police intervened.

    Further probe was on.

     

     

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

