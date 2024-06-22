back to top
USA take on formidable West Indies in crucial Super 8 clash of T20 World Cup 2024

The USA will have their work cut out for them when they take on an in-form West Indies team today in their second Super 8 clash of the ICC 2024 in Barbados. Both teams will be aiming to register their first win in the Super 8 stage after suffering defeats in their previous matches.

USA gave a good account of themselves in their first Super 8 game against South Africa, restricting them to a below-par total of 191. However, their batsmen could not build meaningful partnerships and fell short by 29 runs while chasing. Captain Aaron Jones will be hoping for an improved batting display today.

West Indies, meanwhile, had their unbeaten run ended by England in a high-scoring encounter. They posted 180 after electing to bat but England chased it down with 15 balls to spare to inflict their first defeat of the tournament. All-rounder Andre Russell and spinner Roston Chase were the standout performers with both bat and ball. They will be crucial once again as West Indies look to bounce back.

The match is set to be played at the scenic Kensington Oval in Barbados. Both teams will be hoping to win the toss as the team batting first has a slight advantage historically on this surface. A good total will give either side the much-needed momentum as the race to semi-final spots hots up in Group 2. With plenty at stake, fans are in for an entertaining night of between these two co-hosts.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

