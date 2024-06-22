back to top
Amul Expands US Product Range to Include Popular Indian Dairy Items
Business

Amul Expands US Product Range to Include Popular Indian Dairy Items

By: Northlines

Date:

Amul Aims to Increase Product Options for US Consumers

Dairy giant Amul is seeking to broaden its product portfolio in the lucrative United States market as it looks to better serve the demands of Indian immigrants and other Asian customers. The cooperative, headquartered in Gujarat, , recently launched several fresh milk varieties in a collaboration with Michigan Milk Producers Association.

In remarks to the Indian Merchants' Chamber, Jayen Mehta, Managing Director of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation which owns the Amul brand, stated further products are now in the works. “Fresh items like yogurt, lassi buttermilk and cream see strong sales abroad, so we will introduce those soon,” he mentioned, adding paneer or Indian cheese may also be part of the expanded line.

The initiative stems from positive reception to the initial milk offerings. Mehta noted Amul aims to cater to every category over time. While the US represents a major target, expansion into Canada and additional overseas territories is under consideration as well. Dairy contributes greatly to India's farm sector and the nation is on track to become the 's top milk producer within the next decade, further demonstrating Amul's vast potential.

With trusted quality, innovative new products and a sizable customer demographic, Amul is well-positioned to significantly grow its presence on the lucrative American market. This move represents an exciting step for both the dairy powerhouse and consumers seeking authentic Indian dairy items abroad.

